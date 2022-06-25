Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 152.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXU. Cormark lowered their target price on Alexco Resource from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AXU opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$80.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.99.

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 million. Research analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

