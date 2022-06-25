Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.49. 5,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Specifically, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,940 shares of company stock worth $797,427 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

