Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.71. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

