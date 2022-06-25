Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $111.48 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

