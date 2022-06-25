Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,298.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,595.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

