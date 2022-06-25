Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,595.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.