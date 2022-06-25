Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 9th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 176.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2,590.04.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

