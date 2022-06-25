Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 9.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,291.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,590.04.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

