Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is RDA Financial Network’s 5th Largest Position

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,590.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

