Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,291.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2,590.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

