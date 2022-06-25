Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 254.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,590.04.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

