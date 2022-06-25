Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,590.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.