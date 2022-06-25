Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 154,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,230,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.07.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)
