Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 154,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,230,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.07.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

