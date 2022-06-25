Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases $60,021.88 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 916,504 shares in the company, valued at $16,075,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 5,410 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,329 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 216 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Goff John C bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.