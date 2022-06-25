Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after acquiring an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,661,000 after acquiring an additional 123,852 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after purchasing an additional 726,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.