Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.26.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after acquiring an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,661,000 after acquiring an additional 123,852 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after purchasing an additional 726,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.
About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
