Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 862.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.