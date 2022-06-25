Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.07.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

