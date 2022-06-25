Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ambev has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambev by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ambev by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Ambev by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Ambev by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ambev (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.