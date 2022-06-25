Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ambev has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambev by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ambev by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Ambev by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Ambev by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

