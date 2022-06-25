AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMC Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 182,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $30.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

