American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.98.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

