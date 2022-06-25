American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 509.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.92. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

