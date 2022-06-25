American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $44.64. American Woodmark shares last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,062.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,105 shares of company stock worth $556,917 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

The stock has a market cap of $760.94 million, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 24.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

