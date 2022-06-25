AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,569 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

