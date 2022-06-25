AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.09

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.09 and traded as low as $11.07. AMREP shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 3,673 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

In other news, Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 2,500 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,865 shares in the company, valued at $299,028.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of AMREP worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

