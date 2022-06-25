Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Up 4.4%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.13. 23,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,827,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,616 shares of company stock worth $116,101 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2,531.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,443,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

