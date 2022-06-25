Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after purchasing an additional 916,661 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.69 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.