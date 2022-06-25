Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.12.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. Trex has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

