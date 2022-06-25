Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $37.20

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

