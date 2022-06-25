Analyzing Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -1,836.31% -76.84% -41.79% Humacyte N/A -88.04% -28.30%

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Humacyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $6.15 million 42.68 -$158.09 million ($1.08) -1.50 Humacyte $1.26 million 271.41 -$26.48 million N/A N/A

Humacyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Humacyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Humacyte 1 0 3 0 2.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 424.69%. Humacyte has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.69%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Volatility and Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Humacyte beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is developing ADP-A2M4 that is in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-1 for synovial sarcoma and myxoid round cell liposarcoma indications (MRCLS); in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-2 for patients with head and neck cancer; and in phase I clinical trials for urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, non-small cell lung, esophageal and gastric, synovial sarcoma, and MRCLS cancers. The company is also developing ADP-A2AFP, which is in phase I clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; and ADP-A2M4CD8, which is in phase I clinical trial for SPEAR T-cells focusing on treating patients with lung, gastroesophageal, head and neck, ovarian, and bladder cancers. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GSK; third party collaborations with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc., Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., and National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy in Denmark; strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center; and co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc also has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic T-cell therapies utilizing aß T-cell receptors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.