Analyzing AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) & Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and AerSale’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $274.20 million 0.84 $3.35 million ($3.36) -11.21 AerSale $340.44 million 2.22 $36.12 million $0.87 16.84

AerSale has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Lease Finance. Willis Lease Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerSale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Willis Lease Finance and AerSale, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A AerSale 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance -5.86% -4.44% -0.66% AerSale 10.70% 13.46% 11.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of AerSale shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of AerSale shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AerSale beats Willis Lease Finance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total lease portfolio of 304 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 76 lessees in 40 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 475 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

About AerSale (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment also provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

