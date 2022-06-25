Analyzing IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IM Cannabis and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1,054.55%. Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 458.54%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Cresco Labs.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -44.71% -16.28% -11.82% Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and Cresco Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $43.32 million 1.17 -$14.17 million ($0.61) -1.20 Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.92 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.34

IM Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs. Cresco Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Cresco Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.