Analyzing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and JOYY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A JOYY 1 2 1 0 2.00

JOYY has a consensus target price of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 83.17%. Given JOYY’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.37 $26.68 million $0.87 3.45 JOYY $2.62 billion 0.97 -$80.29 million ($0.92) -35.46

Scienjoy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOYY. JOYY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 10.19% 31.90% 22.06% JOYY -2.24% 2.62% 1.60%

Summary

Scienjoy beats JOYY on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scienjoy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

