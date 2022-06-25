Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading 21.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) shares traded up 21.1% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 556,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 110,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Specifically, insider Delayne Weeks purchased 323,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,801,080 shares in the company, valued at C$1,480,108. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 433,500 shares of company stock worth $45,153.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$25.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81.

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

