APA (NYSE:APA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.20.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

