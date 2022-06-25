Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.54 and last traded at $45.54. 4,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 765,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Specifically, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $63,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,325. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

