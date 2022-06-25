Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Atwater Malick LLC’s Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 63,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 60,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.2% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 280,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.35. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

