Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,080 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

