Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day moving average is $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.