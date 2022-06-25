Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Optimum Investment Advisors’ Largest Position

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.3% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $19,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

