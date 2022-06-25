Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 9.3% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.