Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 63,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 60,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.2% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 280,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

