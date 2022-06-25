Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

