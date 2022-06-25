Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

