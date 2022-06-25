Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.31

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.31 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 19.75 ($0.24). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 58,266 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £12.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.87.
Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)
