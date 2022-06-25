Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.31

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.31 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 19.75 ($0.24). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 58,266 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £12.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.87.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

