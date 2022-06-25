Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

