Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.26

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 88 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.5427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

