Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Up 7% on Insider Buying Activity

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shot up 7% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $17.99. 1,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 500,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Specifically, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.61). Research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $19,360,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.