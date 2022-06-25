Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.00

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $6.90. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 4,813,951 shares changing hands.
ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $242.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:ASC)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
