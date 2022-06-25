Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.00

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $6.90. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 4,813,951 shares changing hands.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $242.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

