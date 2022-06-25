Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Shares of Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.97 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Argos Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 837,250 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50.

About Argos Resources (LON:ARG)

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a 100% interest in license PL001, which covers approximately 1,126 square kilometers in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

