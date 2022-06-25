Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Shares of Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.97 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Argos Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 837,250 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50.
About Argos Resources (LON:ARG)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Argos Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.