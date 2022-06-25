Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.51. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 279,779 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$98.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.